Hosch, HP Aim for More Medals at State

Lindsey Hosch will defend her Class 5A state title in the 100-yard breaststroke this weekend in Austin. But that’s not the only event where the Highland Park senior and University of Texas signee could make waves.

She will be the top seed entering Friday’s preliminary round after winning a Region II championship with a time of 1 minute, 3.18 seconds. The finals are set for Saturday.

However, Hosch also is the second fastest qualifier in the 100 butterfly, based on her regional-winning time of 55.25 seconds, which broke a school record. She also will compete as part of HP’s 200 medley relay team, which should be among the podium contenders.

Other girls state qualifiers for the Blue Wave include Angelina Huang (100 backstroke and 200 individual medley), Sophia Hemschot (100 backstroke and 200 IM), Campbell Schultz (200 freestyle), and a 200 freestyle relay team.

On the boys side, HP’s Ruihan Zhu will compete in the 100 breaststroke, while the team also qualified in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Also in 5A, Hillcrest junior Katherine Yao qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Jesuit will be represented in the 6A meet by William Savarese (200 IM and 500 freestyle), plus 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.