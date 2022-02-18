Saturday, February 19, 2022

Alianne Elmore and Highland Park will face North Forney again in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Lady Scots Rally to Eliminate Huntsville

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

A second-half comeback on Friday ensured that Highland Park will return to third round of the girls basketball playoffs.

The Lady Scots advanced by defeating Huntsville 44-37 in a Class 5A Region II area-round game in Ennis to clinch a second consecutive appearance in the regional quarterfinals.

HP will next face District 13-5A rival North Forney at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mesquite. The teams split their two prior meetings this year, most recently with the Lady Falcons winning the regular-season finale on Feb. 8.

On Friday, the Lady Scots (25-10) scored just two points in the second quarter and trailed at halftime before surging ahead and holding off the Lady Hornets (24-10).

North Forney upset Mount Pleasant 53-47 on Thursday for its sixth straight win overall. The survivor of Tuesday’s clash will take on either Frisco Lone Star or Frisco Memorial in the regional semifinals.

