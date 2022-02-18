Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance Preparing For Annual Homeless Count

It takes hundreds of volunteers to help take the annual count of people experiencing homelessness in the area, and the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance is recruiting volunteers for that effort.

Federal law requires an annual point-in-time count. Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance is again organizing this year’s count — which includes Dallas and Collin counties — on February 24.

“The PIT Count, a requirement under Federal Law, helps communities understand the extent of homelessness, changing trends, and the measure of their success in making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring,” according to the MDHA.

This year, MDHA is partnering with CitySquare to deliver care packages containing personal care items to unhoused residents the night of the count.

On the night of the homeless count, these volunteers count individuals and families experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The count will kick off with a livestreamed event beginning at 4 p.m. February 24 featuring Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Plano Mayor John Muns, Homeless Collaborative of Dallas and Collin Counties Board Chair Ashley Brundage, MDHA Board Chair Peter Brodsky, MDHA President and CEO Joli Angel Robinson, MDHA COO Nissy New, and Vice Chair of the Homeless Collaborative Point-in-Time Count Workgroup Yolanda Williams.

To register to volunteer for the count, visit this website. To register for the 2022 point-in-time homeless count kickoff livestream, visit this website.