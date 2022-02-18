Scott Murray Takes Turn as Honoree Instead of Emcee

Surely, television personality Scott Murray couldn’t serve as emcee at a dinner where he was the intended honoree.

Instead, Jim Keyes filled the master of ceremonies role during the inaugural Unsung Hero celebration on Dec. 3 at Fair Park.

“Scott Murray has done more for North Texas nonprofits than any other,” quipped Bob Hopkins, founder and chairman for the new event benefitting what used to be called The Scholarship Fund.

Hank Alterman, founder of the fund, announced its name change to the Scott Murray Scholarship Fund.

Sponsors for the event included Ron and Sandi Haddock, the Steve and Barbara Durham Family, Bob and Myrna Schlegel, Jim and Margo Keyes, Dr. Ken and Millie Cooper, and People Newspapers.

Daniel McCowen, a prelaw student at Baylor University, received a $3,000 scholarship.