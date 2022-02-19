Scots Crush Memorial in Season Opener

Highland Park opened the lacrosse season in style with a convincing 15-2 win over Houston Memorial on Saturday.

The Scots (1-0) led by a 7-0 score at halftime and dominated on both ends of the field against the Mustangs (0-2) at Highlander Stadium. HP was the state runner-up last season.

On Tuesday, the Scots will start a daunting eight-game road swing at Coppell. They will take trips to the Austin area and to Florida on consecutive weekends in March before returning home on March 26 against St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes of Alexandria, Virginia.