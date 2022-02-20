Delgado, Ray Lead HP Wrestlers at State

Jarek Delgado and David Ray earned bronze medals to lead the Highland Park contingent at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Delgado (41-9) was pinned by eventual 152-pound state champion Tylen Volk of Frisco Centennial in the semifinals but battled back to defeat Uvalde’s Dominique Quiroz in the third-place match.

At 160 pounds, Ray (51-5) fell in the quarterfinals before winning four consecutive matches in the consolation bracket. He pinned Yader Muller of Katy Paetow for third place.

Cooper Chapman (53-7) finished fourth at 106 pounds pounds to cap his third state tournament appearance. He was beaten by state champion Ethan Sims of Amarillo Tascosa in the semifinals.

Other HP state qualifiers included Carter Baumgartner (113 pounds), Noah Morse (120 pounds), Jake Waskey (132 pounds), Robert Winters (138 pounds), and Wyatt Goth (170 pounds). The Scots placed seventh in the team standings.