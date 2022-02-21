Tuesday, February 22, 2022

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 14-20

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY PICKINGS

How easy was it for a thief to take a briefcase from a Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Street before 4:49 p.m. Feb. 16? The Mercedes was unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

A rogue ran off with a Hilti DSH quickie saw from a construction site in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue at 1 p.m.

A careless driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Douglas Avenue, hit an Audi Q5, then sped off west on Bordeaux Avenue at 4:18 p.m.

15 Tuesday

The driver of an 18-wheeler hit a tree at the corner of a lawn at the intersection of Roland Avenue and Belfort Place, knocking it over and uprooting it at 8:30 a.m.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: a 57-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

18 Friday

Reported at 10:21 a.m.: A burglar got into a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue and took $4,090 worth of airsoft magazines, airsoft guns, and other equipment.

A ne’er do well damaged a door frame at a business in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue at 6:13 p.m. but didn’t take anything. 

20 Sunday

Arrested at 1:36 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Tuesday

Intruders got into a property in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane at 3:39 p.m.

Shoplifters swiped $156,127.50 worth of jewelry from De Boulle in the 6800 block of Preston Road at 3:33 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 39-year-old man for a warrant in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane.

No time was given for the arrest of a 41-year-old woman accused of theft of mail from the 2700 block of Lovers Lane.

16 Wednesday

Reported at 9:27 a.m.: Crooks took nearly $19,000 worth of items from a Maserati parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

No time was given for the arrest of a 32-year-old man for a warrant in the 3700 block of Valley View.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

