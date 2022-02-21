Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY PICKINGS

How easy was it for a thief to take a briefcase from a Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Street before 4:49 p.m. Feb. 16? The Mercedes was unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

A rogue ran off with a Hilti DSH quickie saw from a construction site in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue at 1 p.m.

A careless driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Douglas Avenue, hit an Audi Q5, then sped off west on Bordeaux Avenue at 4:18 p.m.

15 Tuesday

The driver of an 18-wheeler hit a tree at the corner of a lawn at the intersection of Roland Avenue and Belfort Place, knocking it over and uprooting it at 8:30 a.m.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: a 57-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

18 Friday

Reported at 10:21 a.m.: A burglar got into a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue and took $4,090 worth of airsoft magazines, airsoft guns, and other equipment.

A ne’er do well damaged a door frame at a business in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue at 6:13 p.m. but didn’t take anything.

20 Sunday

Arrested at 1:36 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Tuesday

Intruders got into a property in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane at 3:39 p.m.

Shoplifters swiped $156,127.50 worth of jewelry from De Boulle in the 6800 block of Preston Road at 3:33 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 39-year-old man for a warrant in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane.

No time was given for the arrest of a 41-year-old woman accused of theft of mail from the 2700 block of Lovers Lane.

16 Wednesday

Reported at 9:27 a.m.: Crooks took nearly $19,000 worth of items from a Maserati parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

No time was given for the arrest of a 32-year-old man for a warrant in the 3700 block of Valley View.