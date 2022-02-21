S.M. Wright Foundation, Friends Celebrate 23 Years of Giving

Over nearly a quarter of a century, the S.M. Wright Foundation’s annual Christmas in the Park has helped thousands of families with gifts of food, clothing, toys, household items, and furniture.

What started with serving fewer than 200 children in 1998 to more than 25,000 residents annually. Volunteering at and giving to the annual event at Fair Park is a tradition for the Washburnes and many other Park Cities area families.

In advance of the 23rd annual Christmas in the Park, honorary chairs Heather and Ray Washburne, joined by their daughter, Margot, and Heather’s parents, Vicki and Dulany Howland, hosted an announcement party on Nov. 9 in the Mockingbird Room in Highland Park Village.