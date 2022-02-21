Texas A&M-Commerce Opens Dallas Campus Near NorthPark

If you’re looking for a college education with a short commute, SMU is no longer your only option. Texas A&M University-Commerce opened a new campus near NorthPark Center in February.

The campus occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the office tower at 8750 North Central Expressway opposite NorthPark Center.

A&M-Commerce has moved its Colleges of Business and Education and Human Services headquarters to the new Dallas campus. The Colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Arts will also offer programs at the new site.

Texas A&M-Commerce senior Hannah Escobedo spoke during the Feb. 2 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the university’s new campus near NorthPark Center. (Screengrab: Bethany Erickson)

“It is my great pleasure to bring more A&M-quality education to Dallas,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said. “Here, we will educate thousands of North Texans using the assets of the Texas A&M System at an affordable price.”

The new facility features approximately 50,000 square feet of renovated space and provides tech-enabled shared spaces, an on-site fitness center, a café, and accessible parking. It also lies within a block of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) light rail line. A full suite of student services includes enrollment management, financial aid, career services, student success teams, academic advising, and technical support.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of A&M-Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for the university’s new Dallas home.

“Our state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, and meeting areas will serve our students, faculty and staff well, bringing our long tradition of providing a high-quality, affordable education to students right here in Dallas,” Rudin said. “We look forward to showing DFW why people have sought higher education from A&M-Commerce since 1889.”

Vice chairman Bill Mahomes of the A&M System’s Board of Regents also addressed attendees.

“Seeing the [A&M-Commerce] sign at the top of this building makes me so proud, but it also makes me hopeful. Hopeful that the hundreds of thousands of people who drive past it every day may see it as a beacon for a better future for generations to come,” Mahomes said. “I hope it also sends a signal that we believe high-quality, affordable higher education should be within the reach of anyone who is motivated to seek it.”

State Sen. Royce West, District 23, also emphasized the importance of making quality and affordable education available to all students.

And Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson welcomed a new higher-education partner to the city.

“What we’re celebrating today is that a great city and a great and well-established university are coming together, and I know that today marks the beginning of an amazing partnership that will grow and last for years to come,” Johnson said.

A&M System guests included Board of Regents members Bob Albritton, Randy Brooks and Michael J. Plank; vice chancellors Phillip Ray and Joe Elabd; and assistant vice chancellor Matt Parson.