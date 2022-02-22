Exhibition Highlights Inventions By African Americans

Did you know that the three-light traffic light was invented by an African American? Or that laser cataract surgery was invented by a female African American ophthalmologist? And that Richard Bowie Spikes devised the first automatic transmission?

Featuring approximately 160 replicas and examples of items invented or improved by African Americans, the African-American Pioneers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture and Math” exhibition returns at the African American Museum through March 19. Admission to the exhibit is free.

The African American Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 3536 Grand Avenue in Fair Park.

Inventions include the IBM computer (co-invented by Mark E. Dean) and the traffic light (Garrett Morgan) along with common household staples like the ironing board (Sarah Boone), pencil sharpener (John Lee Love), world’s first hair-straightening formula (Madam C. J. Walker) and curtain rod (Samuel Scottron).

For more information, including details on group and school field trip tickets, visit the museum’s website or call 214-565-9026.