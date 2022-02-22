People Newspapers to Produce Newcomers Handbook

More than 20 companies relocated to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2021, and the influx of newcomers to the area shows little sign of abating anytime soon.

In fact, according to the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, more than 1.81 million new residents were added to the area between 2010 and 2019, and it’s projected that by 2045, 11.25 million people will call the area home.

And as more and more choose to call Dallas — and more specifically, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and North Dallas — home, providing the tools to help new residents find creature comforts became an endeavor the staff of People Newspapers felt was both worthy and important.

This year, we’re embarking on one of our most ambitious projects — a Newcomer’s Handbook that will provide our newest neighbors with a convenient way to find parks, favorite restaurants, shopping, school options, municipal services, and more. We’ll also provide a brief primer on neighborhoods found in our market.

“We’re very excited to curate this handbook — it’s a tremendous opportunity to showcase Preston Hollow, the Park Cities, and North Dallas. It’s also a great opportunity for advertisers to be one of the first things a new resident reads about,” People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin said.

The average consumer spends more than $9,000 and makes more than 70 brand decisions during a move — everything from large appliance purchases and furniture to cleaning supplies and restaurant delivery.

