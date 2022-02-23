Cynthia Izaguirre To Be Honored At Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children

Dallas CASA will honor WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre with the 2022 Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children award at the agency’s spring luncheon.

Izaguirre has hosted Wednesday’s Child,​​ a 40-year-old program that features stories of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are looking for permanent, loving homes, since 2011.

“​​“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from Wednesday’s Child is that I need these children as much as they need me,” she said. “Every child I meet inspires me to be a better human being.”

The Cherish the Children Luncheon will be Friday, May 6 at The Omni Dallas Hotel. It is hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council and co-chaired by Beth Cholerton and Hannah May. All funds raised at the event go to support recruiting, training, and supervising community volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the care of the state.

The Cherish the Children award is named for Mrs. Hunt, a longtime supporter of Dallas CASA and children in need. The award recognizes an individual or organization for contributions to helping children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

During the luncheon, Izaguirre will be interviewed by luncheon program host and Dallas CASA board chair Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas CASA’s volunteers are community members who are appointed by judges to advocate for child victims of abuse or neglect navigating the child welfare system.

“I want Dallas CASA volunteers to know they’re angels!” Izaguirre said. “The kids just want people to know they are normal. They want families who will love them through the good and the ugly.”

For more information, visit Dallas CASA’s website.