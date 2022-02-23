Looking Ahead

Christina and Chase Sanders

Symphony of Chefs for KidLinks

Chase Sanders, who had brain tumor surgery when he was 12, takes KidLinks’ mission of using music to help children personally.

“During a long recovery process, music therapy was something that I always looked forward to, which was a great asset for recovery,” said Sanders, co-chair for the 12th annual Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks along with his wife, Christina, and Lisa and Stuart Sides.

The culinary experience, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at SMU’s Armstrong Fieldhouse, 6024 Bishop Blvd., features host Roni Proter, of Dinner Reinvented, and honorary chef chairs Eric Dreyer, of Monarch Restaurants, and John Kleifgen, of Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse. Visit kidlinks.org.

Make a Difference Gala

Help One Man’s Treasure clothe formerly incarcerated men for success and enjoy an evening at Fair Park emceed by Natalie Woods Stanyer.

The Make a Difference Gala, on March 25 at the historic Hall of State, includes dinner, silent and live auctions, drawings, and games. Visit onemanstr.org for tickets and information.

“Our Fresh Start Wardrobe greatly reduces the barriers faced by these men reentering their communities and gives them the dignity and confidence to find employment,” said Jennifer Clubb, executive director.

Stars in Recovery

The 34th Annual Jim Bradshaw Memorial Stars in Recovery event, April 21 at the Fort Worth Botanical Garden, will feature former NFL player Jason Starkey who spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Proceeds benefit North Texas’ Recovery Resource Council, a non-residential nonprofit dedicated to prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery. Visit recoverycouncil.org.