Wednesday, February 23, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jason Starkey and children. PHOTO: Courtesy Recovery Resource Council
Park Cities Philanthropy Preston Hollow Society 

Looking Ahead

William Taylor 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Christina and Chase Sanders 
(Photo: Courtesy KidsLink)

Symphony of Chefs for KidLinks

Chase Sanders, who had brain tumor surgery when he was 12, takes KidLinks’ mission of using music to help children personally.

“During a long recovery process, music therapy was something that I always looked forward to, which was a great asset for recovery,” said Sanders, co-chair for the 12th annual Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks along with his wife, Christina, and Lisa and Stuart Sides.

The culinary experience, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at SMU’s Armstrong Fieldhouse, 6024 Bishop Blvd., features host Roni Proter, of Dinner Reinvented, and honorary chef chairs Eric Dreyer, of Monarch Restaurants, and John Kleifgen, of Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse. Visit kidlinks.org.

Make a Difference Gala

Help One Man’s Treasure clothe formerly incarcerated men for success and enjoy an evening at Fair Park emceed by Natalie Woods Stanyer.

The Make a Difference Gala, on March 25 at the historic Hall of State, includes dinner, silent and live auctions, drawings, and games. Visit onemanstr.org for tickets and information.

“Our Fresh Start Wardrobe greatly reduces the barriers faced by these men reentering their communities and gives them the dignity and confidence to find employment,” said Jennifer Clubb, executive director.

Stars in Recovery

The 34th Annual Jim Bradshaw Memorial Stars in Recovery event, April 21 at the Fort Worth Botanical Garden, will feature former NFL player Jason Starkey who spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Proceeds benefit North Texas’ Recovery Resource Council, a non-residential nonprofit dedicated to prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery. Visit recoverycouncil.org.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

SMU Offense Couldn’t Get Rolling in Loss

Andrew Plock 0

Dallas Summer Musicals Raises Over $500,000 At 2019 DSM Gala

Liliann Albelbaisi 0

The Newsmakers

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *