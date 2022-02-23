Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 14 – 20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A CLOSER LOOK

Before 4:24 p.m. Feb. 18, a burglar broke the window of a man’s vehicle at Preston Commons, just north of Christ the King Catholic Church on Preston Road, to get inside and look around. Maybe just peek through glass next time.

14 Monday

At 7:48 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to the St. Mark’s School of Texas campus in the 10600 block of Preston Road received a criminal trespassing warning.

Officers responded at 11:44 a.m. to reports of an “active shooter.” An armed motorist fired at a man in the 7100 block of Brookshire Circle and damaged a home.

Reported at 2:57 p.m.: an unhappy Valentine’s Day. A thief took two bicycles from a home in the 4600 block of College Park Drive.

Burglarized before 7:01 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Royal Crest Drive.

15 Tuesday

Reported at 12:06 p.m.: A Valentine’s Day burglary of a woman’s vehicle at Preston Oaks Shopping Center left her missing some belongings and having to deal with vehicle damage.

An elusive motorcyclist evaded police during an attempted traffic stop at 4:29 p.m. in the 7900 block of Devonshire Drive.

Burglarized before 6:30 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

16 Wednesday

Burglarized before 12:58 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Middleton Road.

Reported at 4:08 p.m.: an incompetent would-be auto thief. The crook couldn’t take a woman’s vehicle broken into at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center but did snatch some of her stuff and leave the ignition damaged.

Officers responded at 4:55 p.m. to a wreck in the 6700 block of Northaven Road and found “abandoned property” (Was it a car?) along with a brown powder that might be heroin.

17 Thursday

Burglarized overnight before 8:02 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Briarmeadow Drive.

At 9:26 a.m., a robber presented a note demanding money from the Chase Bank branch at Preston Forest Village.

Reported at 12:39 p.m.: A Feb. 16 wreck at Inwood Village, where a reckless jerk of a motorist fled after colliding with a man’s parked vehicle.

Reported at 2:43 p.m.: A woman doesn’t know who damaged her vehicle on Valentine’s Day outside Fireside Pies on Inwood Road.

Taken before 2:53 p.m.: a vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

Officers responded at 3:58 p.m. to the Walmart Supercenter at Midway Road and LBJ Freeway and gave an unwelcomed visitor a criminal trespassing warning.

Stolen before 5:34 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Center. A vehicle burglary also was reported there at 4:45 p.m.

Before 5:44 p.m., a thief took stuff from an open trailer at Hillcrest High School in the 9900 block of Hillcrest Road.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for the arrest of a 53-year-old woman accused of being drunk and a danger to herself at Campisi’s Restaurant in Lovers Lane Shopping Center.

18 Friday

Reported at 9:55 p.m. in the 6600 block of Forest Lane: A woman was taken by someone she did not know to an unknown location without her knowledge.

19 Saturday

Officers responded at 5:21 a.m. to a “robbery in progress” at Preston Forest Village. Police redacted the name of the business the crooks hit.

Reported at 1:33 p.m.: A prowler on Feb. 18 entered a woman’s vehicle without consent at a home in the 5400 block of West Mockingbird Lane.

Before 2:52 p.m., someone hit and hurt a woman at Midway Tower in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

Burglarized before 3:15 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.

At 4:44 p.m., a thief had just driven off with someone else’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.