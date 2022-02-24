Ebby Halliday’s Home Changes Hands

The longtime home of the grand dame of North Texas real estate Ebby Halliday has changed hands.

The 3,710-square-foot home on Preston Road near Northwest Highway was built in 1967 and, until recently, was owned by the Ebby Halliday Foundation, the charitable organization set up after Halliday’s death in 2015.

The home was recently acquired by Gabriel and Ann Barbier-Mueller, per county records. The Ebby Halliday home is next to their property and a lot owned by Mark Cuban.

The house was last valued at nearly $1 million and boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, per Dallas Central Appraisal District records.

It sits on more than half an acre also next to the Ebby Halliday “little white house” that has long been an office for Ebby Halliday Realtors.

Gabriel Barbier-Mueller is a well-known Dallas commercial real estate developer, whose Harwood International is developing the 19-block Harwood District north of downtown Dallas.