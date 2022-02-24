Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Feb. 26-27

Looking for somewhere to call home, or even just something to do this weekend? Check out these jaw-droppers.

Saturday

5138 Deloache Ave., Dallas. A classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow just completely remodeled with new additional upgrades, sitting on fully gated 1.45 acres of impressively landscaped grounds. By noted architect Cole Smith, it features a dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse, five-car-garage, and separated full living quarters. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool, and immense open lawn beyond. Six bedrooms/seven-and-a-half baths. $11 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

5106 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Custom-built home by Veranda Home Builder and well-maintained. Primary suite with separate seating room attached, vaulted ceiling with built-in speakers, bath suite, and walk-in closet. Grand hall with a wide entrance, open living room with fireplace and kitchen with oversized refrigerator and freezer. Full-size laundry room and attached garage with electric fence gate entry. Private entry in front two bedrooms with entrance hall and shared bath. Front dining room connected with serving bar with wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinets. Exterior landscaping in front with front porch gas lantern. Entertaining side patio with outdoor gas fire pit. Three bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.6 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3401 Lee Pkwy., Apt 702, Dallas. Beautifully maintained corner condo at The Mayfair. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for an incredible light and bright home. Great open living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining, separate den-study. The kitchen is also open to the den and terrace; breakfast bar, custom maple cabinetry, gas cooktop, sub-zero refrigerator-freezer, built-in microwave, and oven. Building amenities are unmatched. Skyclub-rooftop, lounge, and terraces with 360-degree views. Fitness center, coffee and juice bar, pool, and grills on the third floor. Valet parking. Two bedrooms/ two baths. $815,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3867 S Versailles Ave., Dallas. Beautiful and bright townhome with no HOA in a fantastic and convenient location. The excellent floor plan provides flexible spaces perfectly arranged plus great storage. Downstairs has large den with high ceilings, sunroom, kitchen, bedroom, dining room, fireplace, and garage access. The kitchen overlooks the outdoor patio and seating area. Upstairs has an additional bedroom with fireplace, full bath, walk-in closet, and living-office area. Ideal for easy living and lock and leave capability. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $649,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5957 Lindenshire Lane, Dallas. This stunning lock and leave home is conveniently located in a prime location. The primary bedroom is located on the main level complete with a sitting area. Clean lines, wood floors, skylights, and lots of windows flood the home with natural light. Custom closets throughout, two-car attached garage, generous storage, wet bar, and balcony. The private courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Close to Cooper Aerobics center, great shopping, and all major highways. No Homeowners Dues. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $749,900. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Middle School, WT White High, Jesuit, Hockaday, The Lamplighter School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4002 N. Cresthaven Road, Dallas. Elegant custom home situated on a corner lot in Bluffview – new construction all around. Open floor plan with primary down, upgraded built-in stainless-steel appliances, hand-scraped wood floors, wine room, wet bar, and a home office complete the first floor. The second floor opens to a game room with a wet bar, three additional bedrooms, an exercise/craft room, and a media room. Outdoor living and kitchen, beautiful pool with a tanning ledge, spa, and turfed backyard. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.1 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekend Worthy

4370 Palm Dr., Caney City, Texas. An epic masterpiece in lakefront living with over 981 feet of shoreline boasting 2.78 acres of manicured peninsula. Modern Rustic Ranch with over 20,000 square feet under roof to enjoy the panoramic lake views. Arched rotunda style bar encapsulated with floor to ceiling stone. Massive eat-in kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, island, walk-in pantry, custom cooper vent-a-hood, stone flooring, top of the line appliances. Home features include timber frame beams, four stone fireplaces, massive eat-in kitchen, theater room, wine room, two game rooms, gym, guest house, outdoor living, three bars, more than 2,500 square feet cabana-style boat dock. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $7 million.

