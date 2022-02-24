Ritz Carlton Debuts Spa Renovation

The Ritz Carlton Dallas recently announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation of its 12,000-square-foot spa.

Dallas-based design firm ForrestPerkins sought to transform The Spa at the Ritz Carlton into a garden-inspired oasis. The Spa renovation included reimagining the entrance, reception, and retail areas, upgrades to the nail spa and hair salon, elevating the men’s and women’s relaxation lounges, a brand-new spa dining lounge, and reconfiguration of existing treatment rooms with the addition of two new rooms.

“Our vision was to transform The Spa, choreographing an exquisite guest experience with a sense of place and individuality through attention to design, detail and service,” said Scott Studstill, the spa director of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. “The Spa redesign does exactly that, offering a daily dose of nature in a luxurious and soothing setting, and we look forward to welcoming spa-goers to experience our elegant new look along with brand-new treatment options for a fresh, luxury spa experience.”

Just beyond The Spa doors – which feature weathered bronze handles resembling natural tree branches – spa-goers are greeted by one of the most notable design elements, a full-scale, hand-forged metal trellis, sculpted by local artist, Larry Whiteley, known for his artistic pieces inspired by nature.

Each room as the overall color palate is made up of crisp whites and bronze metals with lilac, lavender, and blue accents, paying homage to the elegant orchid blooms nearby. Soaring ceilings create a domed lighting effect, and light fixtures comprised of branches and crystals adorn each corridor. Watery abstract pieces of art hang in each room to offer an everyday dose of nature.

The spa’s treatment menu also got a refresh that includes two new treatments – the ‘diamond facial’ and the ‘calm, balance and delight’ treatment.

For more information, visit the spa’s website or call 214-922-4820.