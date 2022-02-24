United to Learn Kicks Off Community Campus Days

Volunteers will start projects at a handful of Dallas ISD schools over multiple weekends — and there’s still plenty of time to join them.

United to Learn will kick off its Community Campus Days Saturday, but there are also opportunities on March 5 and April 2, 9, and 23.

Teams of volunteers will participate in school projects citywide, benefitting 26,100 students and 2,100 educators. Nearby schools include KB Polk, Foster Elementary, Walnut Hill Elementary, Preston Hollow Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Kramer Elementary, Withers Elementary, DeGolyer Elementary, Gooch Elementary, and Nathan Adams Elementary.

This Saturday, volunteers will decorate and paint indoor stencils at Cesar Chavez and McShan or help renovate teachers lounges at J.P. Starks and J.J. Rhoads.

To volunteer for a Community Campus Day, or to see other opportunities, click here.