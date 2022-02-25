Saturday, February 26, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Coleson Messer and Highland Park survived and advanced in the Class 5A Region II playoffs on Friday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Scots Rally Past Indians in OT Thriller

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

When it looked like its boys basketball season might be over on Friday, Highland Park had other ideas.

The Scots staged a furious second-half rally before holding off Jacksonville 55-54 in an overtime thriller in a Class 5A Region II area round playoff game in Wills Point.

Coleson Messer scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Scots (28-4), which trailed 29-14 to the Indians (27-7) at halftime before storming back for their 16th consecutive victory — a streak that now covers almost two months.

HP’s Luke Hardenburg added 13 points and Dylan Walker had 10. The Scots advance to meet either Red Oak or Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.

You May Also Like

Gallery: HP Soccer vs. Forney

Chris McGathey 0

HP Hoopers Roll Past Lewisville, Argyle

Todd Jorgenson 0

Sooner-Born Weibel Has Unfinished Business at State

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *