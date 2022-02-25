Scots Rally Past Indians in OT Thriller

When it looked like its boys basketball season might be over on Friday, Highland Park had other ideas.

The Scots staged a furious second-half rally before holding off Jacksonville 55-54 in an overtime thriller in a Class 5A Region II area round playoff game in Wills Point.

Coleson Messer scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Scots (28-4), which trailed 29-14 to the Indians (27-7) at halftime before storming back for their 16th consecutive victory — a streak that now covers almost two months.

HP’s Luke Hardenburg added 13 points and Dylan Walker had 10. The Scots advance to meet either Red Oak or Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.