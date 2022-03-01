Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WINDOW PAIN

A jerk threw a brick and broke the outer pane of a window of a home in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue “without consent” around 10:35 a.m. Feb. 23.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Monday

A careless driver hit a Mercedes GLE350 that was parked in front of Van Cleef and Arpels in Highland Park Village, leaving a dent on the rear driver side door, and left without providing information at 7:57 a.m.

A burglar found easy pickings in a bag containing various tools, including a screwdriver set, a DeWalt hammer drill, and more, totaling $1,240, in a Chevrolet van left unlocked in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue at noon.

A reckless driver rear-ended a Subaru Crosstrek SUV while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane around 9:30 p.m., and continued onto Hillcrest without stopping to provide information.

22 Tuesday

Reported at 7:20 a.m.: a smash and grab. A rogue broke the rear driver’s side window and a passenger side rear window of a Saab 93 in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue and grabbed a box of pantry items and miscellaneous clothing from inside.

A crook broke the driver’s side front and rear windows of a Lexus RX330 parked in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 9:45 a.m. but didn’t take anything.

Reported at 11:10 a.m.: A ne’er do well broke the front passenger window of a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue, but also didn’t take anything from inside.

A careless driver hit a Honda CRV parked in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and didn’t leave information.

Reported at 8:17 p.m.: A rogue damaged the front passenger window of a Dodge Ram in the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue, likely with a BB gun.

23 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:24 a.m.: a 41-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

Don’t forget to lock your car: an intruder got into a Land Rover in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue that’d been left unlocked before 9 p.m., grabbed a Louis Vuitton wallet with $200 and various gift cards from inside, and left the contents of the center console strewn around.

Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue.

25 Friday

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane.

An irresponsible driver hit the driver’s side rear bumper of a Ford F150 while attempting to pass it in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane around 5:30 p.m., and sped away without stopping to leave information.

Arrested at 9:41 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication and warrants in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

27 Sunday

Arrested at 1:09 a.m.: a 31-year-old accused of driving without a license and a warrant in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A jerk drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard before 4:30 a.m.

A thief got into a Lexus RX parked in the garage for Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue and snatched a purse from inside at 10:05 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Dodge Ram parked in the 3900 block of Marquette Street and take a $60,000 camera reel, a $2,500 sewer camera locator, and a $1,000 sewer camera before 11:20 a.m.? The truck was left unlocked.

22 Tuesday

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: A rogue damaged the window of a Mercedes S500 parked in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.