Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 21-27

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WINDOW PAIN

A jerk threw a brick and broke the outer pane of a window of a home in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue “without consent” around 10:35 a.m. Feb. 23. 

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Monday

A careless driver hit a Mercedes GLE350 that was parked in front of Van Cleef and Arpels in Highland Park Village, leaving a dent on the rear driver side door, and left without providing information at 7:57 a.m.

A burglar found easy pickings in a bag containing various tools, including a screwdriver set, a DeWalt hammer drill, and more, totaling $1,240, in a Chevrolet van left unlocked in the 4200 block of Versailles Avenue at noon. 

A reckless driver rear-ended a Subaru Crosstrek SUV while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane around 9:30 p.m., and continued onto Hillcrest without stopping to provide information.

22 Tuesday

Reported at 7:20 a.m.: a smash and grab. A rogue broke the rear driver’s side window and a passenger side rear window of a Saab 93 in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue and grabbed a box of pantry items and miscellaneous clothing from inside. 

A crook broke the driver’s side front and rear windows of a Lexus RX330 parked in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 9:45 a.m. but didn’t take anything. 

Reported at 11:10 a.m.: A ne’er do well broke the front passenger window of a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue, but also didn’t take anything from inside.

A careless driver hit a Honda CRV parked in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and didn’t leave information.

Reported at 8:17 p.m.: A rogue damaged the front passenger window of a Dodge Ram in the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue, likely with a BB gun.

23 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:24 a.m.: a 41-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

Don’t forget to lock your car: an intruder got into a Land Rover in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue that’d been left unlocked before 9 p.m., grabbed a Louis Vuitton wallet with $200 and various gift cards from inside, and left the contents of the center console strewn around. 

Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue.

25 Friday

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane.

An irresponsible driver hit the driver’s side rear bumper of a Ford F150 while attempting to pass it in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane around 5:30 p.m., and sped away without stopping to leave information. 

Arrested at 9:41 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication and warrants in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

27 Sunday

Arrested at 1:09 a.m.: a 31-year-old accused of driving without a license and a warrant in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A jerk drove off in a Chevrolet Suburban parked in the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard before 4:30 a.m.

A thief got into a Lexus RX parked in the garage for Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue and snatched a purse from inside at 10:05 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Dodge Ram parked in the 3900 block of Marquette Street and take a $60,000 camera reel, a $2,500 sewer camera locator, and a $1,000 sewer camera before 11:20 a.m.? The truck was left unlocked.

22 Tuesday

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: A rogue damaged the window of a Mercedes S500 parked in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

