Sarah Ryerson Conant – Viktor Vojo Tasevski

Sarah Ryerson Conant and Viktor Vojo Tasevski exchanged wedding vows on the fifth of February 2022 at the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas. Reverend Greg Pickens of St. Michael and All Angels Church officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at the Hotel Crescent Court.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Kimball Conant of University Park. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jenkins and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Conant.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vojo Tasevski of Skopje, North Macedonia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Petre Miladinovski and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ilija Tasevski.

Sarah chose a wedding gown created by London designer Caroline Castigliano for Stanley Korshak Bridal. The corseted ball gown was made of ivory Alencon lace delicately embellished with metallic threadwork and crystal beadwork. The bride wore her mother’s veil.

Lindsay Betancourt and Brooke Conant assisted the bride as matrons of honor.

Attending the groom as best man was Goce Sosanoski. Groomsmen included Sol Betancourt, Andrew Conant, Kemal Demirci, and Jovica Kostovski. In addition, Charles Betancourt, George Betancourt, Henry Conant, and William Conant served as ring bearers.

The bride is a graduate of Fountain Valley School of Colorado. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Union College in Schenectady, New York in 2006, and a Masters of Social Work from Boston College. She is employed as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The groom is a graduate of Electrotechnical High School in Skopje, North Macedonia. He received his undergraduate degree from Saints Cyril and Methodius University in 2006 and a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from Kent State University. He is employed by Texas Instruments as an Applications Engineer.

After a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the newlyweds will reside in Richardson, Texas.