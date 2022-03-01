Sell Your Wares at the State Fair

The State Fair of Texas announced the 2022 food and beverage concessionaire application and the 2022 commercial exhibits application are now available online.

The annual State Fair of Texas is made up of a vast collection of small businesses – nearly 80 concessionaires and more than 200 exhibitors come together to celebrate all things Texan by offering quality products for fairgoers. Applications are currently open at BigTex.com.

The State Fair of Texas is known worldwide for its tasty and innovative food concoctions.

“As the Fried Food Capital of the World, if you can eat it, we can fry it – and we probably already have!” a State Fair spokesperson said.

In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, concessionaires also make gourmet regional, national, and even international dishes with a Texas twist. Applicants must have large event experience. Qualified small businesses can apply at BigTex.com/ConcessionsApp through March 31, 2022.

In addition to support from the food and beverage department at the Fair, long-time veteran concessionaires and those with just a few Fairs under their belt alike are there to support brand-new businesses with advice, feedback, and friendship throughout the journey. After a vendor has successfully completed their first State Fair, they are invited back for the next Fair, and they are also eligible for the highly coveted Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. While new vendors are not eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards in their inaugural year as a concessionaire, they are eligible to be featured in all the State Fair’s “new foods” communications.

Home to approximately 400,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor commercial exhibit space, the State Fair of Texas is the perfect destination to increase a business’ product sales and awareness, generate sales leads, drive in-store traffic, and interact with thousands of potential customers. For 24 days, eager fairgoers meander the shopping marketplaces filled with sensory goodness – taking in everything from the mouth-watering aroma of freshly roasted pecans, to the sights of handcrafted jewelry being engraved with someone special’s name, to the comfort of testing out a cozy new mattress, and even the sound of energetic rescue dogs meeting potential forever families. With hundreds of things to shop for, fairgoers love to explore the Fair’s commercial exhibits and find the latest and greatest treasures – some even leave with their holiday shopping completed.

The State Fair of Texas is looking for exceptional businesses who can add an appealing new product or service to the roster for 2022. Alongside the uniqueness of the product or service and the appearance of the display, new applicants are selected based on the availability of space (which can fill up quickly). The application for new exhibitors is open until Sept. 1, but prospective applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible at BigTex.com/Exhibitors.