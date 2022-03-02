HP Blanks Falcons to Maintain Win Streak

Highland Park ran its boys soccer unbeaten streak to 12 games with a 5-0 shutout of North Forney on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

Richie Paulus scored twice to lead the offensive outburst for the Scots (13-2-3, 9-0-2). Also scoring were Jack O’Grady, Hafeey Shah, and Brant Williams.

HP remains in position to capture a District 13-5A title with three games remaining in the regular season. The Scots will host Crandall on Friday.

In girls action on Tuesday, HP is still undefeated after a 9-0 win at North Forney, which was one of its most dominant performances of the season.

Hattie Patterson led the Lady Scots (17-0-2, 10-0-1) with two goals. Seven other players also found the back of the net, including Regan Williams, Chloe Wood, Ella Weathersby, Kate Krejs, Elise Borders, Kylie Bell, and A.B. Peacock.

HP has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 60-2 during District 13-5A play, with nine shutouts. The Lady Scots can formally clinch the league title with win on Friday at Crandall.