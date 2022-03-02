Thursday, March 3, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy city of University Park
Pickleball Courts Open At Williams Park

Pickleball lovers rejoice! The new home of pickleball in University Park is open and the courts are ready for play. 

The University Park city council approved repurposing two tennis courts at Williams Park into six pickleball courts last October. At that time, the city council approved a contract for $29,970 to construct the new pickleball courts. The remaining tennis courts at Burleson, Caruth, Curtis, Germany, and Smith parks were repurposed for tennis only. 

City officials celebrated the opening of the pickleball courts March 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and pickleball demonstration by instructor Patrick Wilmot. 

“We’re at that point today – the long-awaited pickleball central at Williams Park,” University Park Parks Director Sean Johnson said.

“What Sean has done here is a collaborative effort,” University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart added. 

The fun will continue with a ‘paddle battle’ at the new pickleball courts from noon to 5 p.m. March 5. Participants must be tennis pass holders and can register for the event by emailing [email protected].

