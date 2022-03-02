The Dallas Foundation Names 25 Nonprofit Recipients of Community Impact Grants

The Dallas Foundation recently announced the recipients of its Community Impact Fund grants, which represent a portion of the $80 million awarded during 2021. Through the Community Impact funding cycle, the Dallas Foundation awarded more than $1.3 million to 25 local organizations and initiatives.

The Foundations Community Impact Fund supports a variety of causes that seek to improve the Dallas area. In 2021, the funding centered on ensuring a strong and healthy start in life, community and economic resilience, advancing equity and inclusion and enhancing the nonprofit ecosystem. Recipients were selected following review and approval by a committee of the board.

“Each of these awards represents an investment in some of Dallas’ most important needs and most impactful organizations,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of the Dallas Foundation. “The Dallas Foundation is pleased to name the recipients of our 2021 Community Impact Grants whose combined work ultimately provides children and families with better outcomes.”

This year’s recipients and their corresponding strategic priorities include:

Strong & Healthy Start Bachman Lake Together – $50,000 Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL) – $250,000 Early Matters Dallas – $50,000 Grant Halliburton Foundation – $25,000 Jewish Family Service – $50,000 North Texas Giving Day – $50,000 Resource Center – $20,000 Texas Health Resource Foundation – $70,000 The Concilio – $30,000 The Family Place – $50,000 WiNGS – $50,000

Community & Economic Resilience Arts Journalism Alliance – $2,000 Bonton Farms – $50,000 Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center – $50,000 Fair Park First – $25,000 For Oak Cliff – $50,000 Internet for All Coalition – $25,000 Jubilee Park & The Commit Partnership – $25,000 The Dallas Morning News – $10,000

Enhancing Nonprofit Ecosystem Catchafire – $69,167 Pegasus Prize Fund – $75,000 RevJen – $50,000 The Water Cooler at Pegasus Park – $50,000

Advancing Equity & Inclusion Dallas Innovation Alliance – $50,000 Social Venture Partners Dallas – $25,000 TDF Racial Equity Fund – $100,000

