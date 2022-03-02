The Dallas Foundation Names 25 Nonprofit Recipients of Community Impact Grants
The Dallas Foundation recently announced the recipients of its Community Impact Fund grants, which represent a portion of the $80 million awarded during 2021. Through the Community Impact funding cycle, the Dallas Foundation awarded more than $1.3 million to 25 local organizations and initiatives.
The Foundations Community Impact Fund supports a variety of causes that seek to improve the Dallas area. In 2021, the funding centered on ensuring a strong and healthy start in life, community and economic resilience, advancing equity and inclusion and enhancing the nonprofit ecosystem. Recipients were selected following review and approval by a committee of the board.
“Each of these awards represents an investment in some of Dallas’ most important needs and most impactful organizations,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of the Dallas Foundation. “The Dallas Foundation is pleased to name the recipients of our 2021 Community Impact Grants whose combined work ultimately provides children and families with better outcomes.”
This year’s recipients and their corresponding strategic priorities include:
- Strong & Healthy Start
- Bachman Lake Together – $50,000
- Child Poverty Action Lab (CPAL) – $250,000
- Early Matters Dallas – $50,000
- Grant Halliburton Foundation – $25,000
- Jewish Family Service – $50,000
- North Texas Giving Day – $50,000
- Resource Center – $20,000
- Texas Health Resource Foundation – $70,000
- The Concilio – $30,000
- The Family Place – $50,000
- WiNGS – $50,000
- Community & Economic Resilience
- Arts Journalism Alliance – $2,000
- Bonton Farms – $50,000
- Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center – $50,000
- Fair Park First – $25,000
- For Oak Cliff – $50,000
- Internet for All Coalition – $25,000
- Jubilee Park & The Commit Partnership – $25,000
- The Dallas Morning News – $10,000
- Enhancing Nonprofit Ecosystem
- Catchafire – $69,167
- Pegasus Prize Fund – $75,000
- RevJen – $50,000
- The Water Cooler at Pegasus Park – $50,000
- Advancing Equity & Inclusion
- Dallas Innovation Alliance – $50,000
- Social Venture Partners Dallas – $25,000
- TDF Racial Equity Fund – $100,000