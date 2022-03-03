Applications Now Open For State Park Ambassador Program

If you are a high school graduate between the ages of 18 and 30, Texas Parks and Wildlife has an adventurous opportunity.

The Texas State Parks Ambassador Program is accepting applications for the newest class of Ambassadors in Panhandle and North Texas State Parks. Applications are due March 30.

Ambassadors are a diverse group of conservation-minded volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30. They are paired with Texas State Parks to help foster a new generation of outdoor stewards that will continue the conservation of Texas’ wild things and wild places for years to come.

While ambassadors do not need previous outdoor experience or a desire for a career in natural resources, the Texas State Parks Ambassador program has led 31 previous ambassadors into careers with TPWD.

Those interested in joining the program must first fill out their application online and indicate the parks they would like to be paired with. Top candidates will be selected for an interview and will be required to attend Ambassador Leadership Training before beginning their six-month ambassadorship. Ambassadors will complete 40 hours of hands-on service, community outreach, and social media projects for their parks during those six months

At the leadership training, new ambassadors will be introduced to park interpretation and outdoor education programming like Project Wild. They will also receive tips on how to be a successful ambassador and participate in activities like kayaking, backpacking mountain biking, and more.

The six-month term for new ambassadors will begin June 1 and run through Dec. 1. Those interested in applying must be between the ages of 18-30 and have a high school diploma. Applications from anyone who turned 30 in 2020 and 2021, during the program’s two-year hiatus, will also be accepted.