Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out March 5-6

Need a new house? We have plenty to choose from in this week’s look at open houses in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas.

Saturday

8818 Lakemont Dr., Dallas. Updated with sophistication and style, this beautiful home offers an open floorplan and great space for entertaining. The formal living and dining have great flow to the kitchen with a large island. The kitchen offers marble counters, a huge island, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also opens to the second living area with a fireplace and overlooks a large backyard with a pergola and an outdoor kitchen. Large primary suite with updated bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, each with its own updated bathroom. Located in a quiet cul de sac on .39 of an acre. Three bedrooms/ three baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: Sat. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sun. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

5138 Deloache Ave., Dallas. A classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow just completely remodeled with new additional upgrades, sitting on fully gated 1.45 acres of impressively landscaped grounds. By noted architect Cole Smith, it features a dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse, five-car-garage, and separated full living quarters. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool, and immense open lawn beyond. Six bedrooms/seven-and-a-half baths. $11 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Sunday

10405 Somerton Dr., Dallas. Fall in love with the open spaces. The kitchen has marble counters and a big island, with three ovens. Overflow pantry, built-in desk, and catering kit. Perfect sunroom with porch. The primary suite has a sitting area, fireplace, French doors, private office with a fireplace. Perfect work from home situation. Spa vibes in baths with custom features. Pool surrounded by turf (and mosquito system) and covered space. The sixth bedroom has access to the pool and garage, great set up for guests, Zoom calls, or in-laws. Coffered 12-ft-ceilings, hardwood floors, solid wood doors, generously sized rooms, and a central VAC system. Six bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $2.7 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4085 Amherst Ave., University Park. Beautiful new construction with timeless traditional outside and transitional-open concept inside. The elegant staircase and abundance of natural light greet you as you enter. This home features an elevator and a downstairs bedroom-very hard to find in UP. The gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and a large island opens to the living room and breakfast areas, making entertainment easy. The living area connects to an outdoor patio with a built-in grill and electric gate. Also downstairs is an office with a wall of built-ins and a large dining area. Upstairs the primary retreat has a gorgeous spa bath with a rainfall shower, soaking tub, and two large closets. The large upstairs game room features a wet bar and half bath. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.5 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5957 Lindenshire Lane, Dallas. This stunning lock and leave home is conveniently located in a prime location. The primary bedroom is located on the main level complete with a sitting area. Clean lines, wood floors, skylights, and lots of windows flood the home with natural light. Custom closets throughout, two-car attached garage, generous storage, wet bar, and balcony. The private courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Close to Cooper Aerobics center, great shopping, and all major highways. No Homeowners Dues. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $749,900. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Middle School, WT White High, Jesuit, Hockaday, The Lamplighter School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Weekend Worthy

3161 County Rd. 808, Cleburne. The C7 Ranch is without a doubt one of the most special metroplex ranches currently on the market. Located just 50 minutes southwest of Dallas and 30 minutes from Fort Worth, this property is ideal for a weekend retreat or a full-time residence. Four bedrooms/ four baths. $7 million.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International