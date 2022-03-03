Yavneh Boys Seek Another TAPPS Title

Akiba Yavneh Academy is back in a familiar spot at the TAPPS boys basketball state tournament this week.

The Bulldogs, who won the 3A state championship in 2020, are heading to Waco again after a 56-37 win over North Dallas Adventist on Monday.

Yavneh will play Midland Classical in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at Robinson High School, with the title game set for noon Friday.

The boys program at Yavneh — a Jewish Modern Orthodox school of about 100 total students — has become a powerhouse among small private schools during the past decade.

The Bulldogs were the state runner-up in 2017, advanced to state in each of the next two years, and in 2020 broke through to become the first Jewish school in TAPPS history to win a championship.

This season, Yavneh (23-3) has a 12-game winning streak and has defeated larger schools both public (Sunset and Thomas Jefferson) and private (Covenant and Dallas Christian). The most recent loss for the Bulldogs came on Dec. 16 to St. Mark’s.