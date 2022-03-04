Center for BrainHealth Honors Leppert at Legacy Award Dinner

The Center for BrainHealth celebrated Tom Leppert at the 15th annual Legacy Award Dinner on Jan. 26 at the Dallas Country Club.

“When you think about the Center for BrainHealth, this guy is the poster child and a very deserving honoree,” said Gary Kelly, one of the honorary chairs along with Craig Hall. Josey and Craig Kennington served as dinner chairs.

Leppert, a former Dallas mayor, was honored for his community services, including co-leading the BrainHealth Project designed to help participants with their cognitive health and performance.

During his acceptance speech, Leppert underscored the difference the BrainHealth Center research is making, adding, “to me, the real excitement is the future.”