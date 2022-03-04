Faith Friday: Virtual Roundtable Discussion ‘Ukrainian Churches in the Time of War’

Since news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week spread, many Dallasites have been wondering how they can help those in harm’s way.

(READ: Local Officials React to Russian Invasion of Ukraine)

A roundtable discussion via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 4 U.S. Central time will include representatives from Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant churches, as well as religious observers, to discuss how Ukrainian churches are reacting to the attack and assisting the population, as well as how religious organizations abroad can help.

The discussion is hosted by the ​​Institute of Ecumenical Studies of the Ukrainian Catholic University in partnership with the Libertas Center for Interreligious Dialogue, l’Oeuvre d’Orient, and International Federation of Catholic Universities.

