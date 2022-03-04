Hazen & Co. Relaunches ‘Izzy’ Necklace

A local jewelry company is relaunching a necklace they named after Izzy Martin, People Newspapers’ Readers’ Choice Person of the Year for 2021.

The 12-year-old Episcopal School of Dallas student, as readers might recall, is battling osteosarcoma, but is still focusing on others through her various philanthropic efforts.

(Read: ‘One of the Best People I Have Ever Met’)

In June 2020, Hazen & Co. founder Taylor Turner announced the creation of the delicate necklace that features a freshwater pearl cross on a gold or silver chain, designed by Izzy.

“The sheer determination and thoughtfulness I see in Izzy, a fourth-grader, is so powerful, and I have no doubt this amazing girl will go on to achieve impactful things,” Turner wrote at the time. “She is deeply aware of how the Lord is refining her story through this experience with Osteosarcoma, and I’m grateful to have the privilege of watching her grow and learn through it.

“I know I am certainly learning more about myself through knowing her, interacting with her, and watching her fight this battle.”



PHOTOS: Hazen & Co./People Newspapers

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the necklace, the company said, would go to supporting the families of pediatric cancer patients who face many unforeseen expenses related to cancer, thanks to a collaboration with Salood, a Dallas non-profit.

But as with most of Hazen & Co.’s collections, the Izzy was available for a short time. But after our announcement, the company looked to relaunch the necklace to raise more funds, thanks to the increased interest in its creator, a spokesperson with the company said, adding that it would once again partner with Salood for the fundraiser.

The necklace retails for $65, and can be ordered here.