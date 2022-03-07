2022 Big Tex Little Lone Stars Club Enrollment Now Open

The youngest fans of the State Fair of Texas can once again join a club that will get them all set to enjoy the fair next Fall — and for free.

The State Fair announced the return of the Big Tex Little Lone Stars Club for 2022, and said parents can register their Little Lone Star, up to 12 years of age, for membership. This year, membership to the club is free and the activities will be available online for download. In addition to the fun-filled Fair activities like coloring sheets and puzzles, Big Tex will send special messages to Little Lone Stars throughout the year and parents will receive exclusive discounts on Fair tickets and merchandise.

In addition to the digital membership, the first 25,000 Little Lone Stars to register will receive several items in their home mailbox. These printed materials include birthday cards from Big Tex himself, postcards during summer break, and an exclusive activity packet to help plan your family’s visit to the 2022 State Fair of Texas.

“Seeing as we’re all kids at heart, everyone is welcome to join the digital Little Lone Stars Club, and members who were born after 2008 are eligible to receive printed mailers from Big Tex,” a fair spokesperson said.

Launched in April 2020, the Big Tex Little Lone Stars Club entertains Fair fans 12 years old and younger across the state and the nation with a multitude of educational activities each month, including agricultural word searches, coloring sheets, Fair-themed word jumbles, and recipes from our youth cooking contest winners. This year, the free digital membership allows the Fair to share this educational opportunity with even more families across the state in a sustainable way.

Little Lone Star parents are encouraged to share their child’s work by using the hashtag #BigTex on social media or by emailing the photo to [email protected].

Parents can register children at BigTex.com/LittleLoneStars.