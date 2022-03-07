Tuesday, March 8, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy Salad and Go
Glad You Asked: When is Salad and Go Coming to Walnut Hill?

In October, we reported that Salad and Go would be opening a new location at Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane. But inquiring minds emailed us recently to ask, “Uh, when?”

Seems North Dallas is ready to get some salad, and go.

So we asked, and here’s what we found out from a spokesperson with the Arizona-based eatery:

  1. The location is “still very much in the planning stages,” and she didn’t have a lot of details about when it would be completed.
  2. “I can share that we will try to get this store up and running sometime this summer.”
  3. If you want to follow along with the company’s progress, they make “great announcements on social media.”

Read more about Salad and Go here.

