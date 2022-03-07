Tony Award-winning Musical Returns to Dallas After Pandemic Hiatus

Canadian musical Come from Away will return to the Music Hall at Fair Park nearly two years after the pandemic forced it to close the curtains after only three performances.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical is based on a true story about 7,000 stranded passengers whose planes were ordered to land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland the week after the September 11 attacks.

After the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration shut down its airspace due to the attacks, over 4,000 planes were forced to land at the nearest airport. Flights from Europe were redirected to land in Canada, according to Come from Away’s website.

What followed was an influx of 7,000 people to the small town of Gander, whose hospitable residents took in the stranded and confused passengers.

“Cultures clashed and nerves ran high,” said the musical’s website, “but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.”

Come from Away will return to Fair Park this month from March 8 until March 20. More information can be found here.