What Wine Pairs With a Women’s Club Meeting?

Preston Hollow Women’s Club members should certainly know their wines now.

Rebecca Murphy, the first woman sommelier in Texas and owner of wine-consulting firm Vintage Productions of Dallas and Seattle, met with club members in late 2021 at the home of member Marie McCoy.

Murphy tapped her experience as a freelancer for the Dallas Morning News, columnist for Wine Review Online, and contributor for the third edition of The Oxford Companion to Wine and the sixth edition of The World Atlas of Wine.

Her talk explored trends and tips about emerging regions and varietals, best values, and pairings.

Did you know she created the Dallas Morning News Wine Competition, now called the TexSom International Wine Awards?