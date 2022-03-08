Medical City Healthcare Recognized for Low Kidney Transplant Wait Times

Medical City Healthcare’s kidney transplant programs are rated at the top in North Texas when it comes to getting a transplant faster, according to the latest data provided by the Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients (SRTR).

The new data recognizes Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Dallas for having the shortest kidney transplant wait times in North Texas for deceased donors. The measure has the largest impact on survival after listing, according to the SRTR. The two programs transplanted 206 patients during the SRTR’s reporting period.

“Faster access to life-saving kidney transplants means that Medical City Healthcare patients can regain their quality of life more quickly,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare, “This recognition affirms the outstanding quality of our transplant programs and our commitment to excellence for every patient.”

In 2021, the Medical City Dallas and Medical City Fort Worth Kidney Transplant Institutes combined to perform more than 253 kidney transplants, including 42 from living donors. The two programs share resources including data and best practices, resulting in exceptional outcomes that make the hospitals a destination of choice for kidney transplants.

During the pandemic, Josefina Csabon traveled from California to receive a kidney transplant at Medical City Fort Worth after her family began to research top transplant hospitals. She received a kidney 3 months after joining the transplant list, as compared to a predicted wait time of 7 years in California.

“Now I can enjoy being with my family,” says Csabon. “I’m so thankful for all the people who helped me.”

In October 2021, Wray Weldon of Rowlett celebrated his birthday in a special way at Medical City Dallas by successfully donating his kidney to his daughter. Colleagues brought Wray balloons and sang happy birthday to him in his hospital room.

The Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients produces Transplant Program-Specific Reports (PSRs) which contain detailed information about every solid organ (heart, intestine, kidney, liver, lung, and pancreas) transplant program in the United States. The reports are published twice annually and are available on SRTR.org for review. Each hospital that performs transplants may have more than one transplant program with a separate report. Each report contains information about donors, candidates waiting for transplant, and outcomes after transplant.