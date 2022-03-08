Tuesday, March 8, 2022

PHOTOS: Questlove's Hip-Hop Brunch
Questlove’s Hip Hop Brunch Benefits Two Dallas Organizations

Questlove

Hip-hop fans have the chance to catch a master of the genre and benefit two local nonprofits next month.

Questlove’s Hip-Hop Brunch promises “a journey through hip-hop” led by artist and hip-hop historian Questlove, who will be joined by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for the April 16 immersive event that will also feature visuals by Dallas-based artists Jeremy Biggers and JM Rizzi.

Questlove will guide attendees through the story of hip-hop from the days of beatboxing, 808s, and more, and it benefits Big Thought and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Purchase tickets here: https://questloveshiphopbrunch.com/. Table service is required for brunch, but general admission tickets are also available.

