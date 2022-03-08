Scots Nab Team Title at 5A State Preview

As usual, the Highland Park boys seem to be rounding into form as the golf season gets down to business.

The Scots won the team title (as well as second place) at the 5A State Preview tournament over the weekend at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown — the same course where they will be favored to earn a fifth consecutive state title in early May.

Christian Clark was the individual runner-up for HP with a two-round score of 74-70—144, followed by freshman Brooks Simmons in third place at 76-70—146. Defending state champion Preston Cooper fired a 69 in the final round.

It was the third team championship for the Scots in the past month, including February events at Cottonwood Creek in Waco and Bridlewood in Flower Mound.

Next up, HP will travel to a tournament at Walnut Creek in Mansfield on March 25 as its final tuneup prior to the District 13-5A tournament beginning March 29 in Crandall.