Texas Ballet Theater Announces New Season

Texas Ballet Theater announced its 2022-2023 season, including an additional production, a world premiere, and classic favorites.

The nonprofit ballet company will open the season with Cirque du Ballet, a world premiere production featuring an array of characters and choreography from the world’s most popular ballets. TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. will choreograph the production, running at Winspear Opera House in Dallas Sept. 16-18, 2022, and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022.

Cirque du Ballet

The season will continue with the annual production of The Nutcracker, also choreographed by Stevenson. The holiday favorite will run at Winspear Opera House Nov. 25-Dec. 4, 2022, before moving to Bass Performance Hall Dec. 9-24, 2022.

For one night only, TBT will present The Nutty Nutcracker, a pop culture-filled parody of the traditional ballet, at Bass Performance Hall Dec. 16, 2022.

Imbue

Next, the company will perform Modern Masterpieces, a mixed repertoire production featuring Stevenson’s Bartok and Image as well as choreographer Garrett Smith’s Imbue. Modern Masterpieces will run at Wyly Theatre in Dallas February 24-26, 2023, and Bass Performance Hall March 17-19, 2023.

TBT closes the season with the return of Stevenson’s Alice in Wonderland. This ballet follows the classic children’s story and includes a unique element – select dialogue and narration by characters, typically unseen in ballet. Alice in Wonderland will be on stage at Winspear Opera House May 19-21, 2023, and Bass Performance Hall May 26-28, 2023.

Alice in Wonderland

“The season truly has something for everyone,” Stevenson said. “It is full of fantasy and engaging stories, presented by our talented company of dancers. The whole family can come and enjoy the ballet all season long.”

Season package subscriptions can be purchased here: https://texasballettheater.org/season-packages or calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1. Single tickets go on sale July 5.