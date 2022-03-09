Dallas ISD Calendar Will Remain Unchanged After Snow Days

Good news, kids — those extra snow days you had last month won’t need to be made up, school officials said.

Although Dallas ISD schools were closed Feb. 24 and started late Feb. 25 due to icy weather, the district has sufficient instructional minutes in the current calendar to meet state requirements.

Previously scheduled days off on April 18 and April 29 will remain days off for students and campus-based staff, while they will be regular workdays for staff who work 226 days or more. These days are marked as inclement weather make-up days and are not scheduled to be utilized at this time.