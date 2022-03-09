House of the Month: 4516 Dorset Road

Completed in 2019, Taula House, a single-family Preston Hollow residence designed for multi-generational living by M Gooden Design, was built for both entertaining and peaceful seclusion, with a graceful mix of public and private throughout its gathering and intimate spaces.

The 10,509-square-foot home features six bedrooms; six bathrooms, numerous living and studying areas; a basement wine cellar; a fabulous 55-foot lap pool; 2,015 square feet of outdoor entertainment spaces that include a cabana, roof deck, and balconies; gourmet kitchen, and a 2,000-square-foot garage.

The exterior façade is clad with precast concrete, weathered steel, and dark grey basalt stone. Accents of Brazilian Ipe siding, polished stucco, and zinc composite panel complete the material palette ensemble. A minimalist approach to interior finishes focuses attention on the architecture and precise detailing of the house. Highlights of the exterior palette make their way into the home with a refined use of weathered steel panels and basalt stone floors and walls. The monumental stair at the house’s entry is prominently featured behind a 20-foot-tall curtain wall of glass. The stair’s steel structure employs a double-cantilevered switchback design clad with white oak treads.





