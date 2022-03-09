Poteet Tops HP in Seesaw 13-5A Opener

Highland Park pounded out 18 hits but fell to Mesquite Poteet 11-10 in 10 innings on Tuesday in a thrilling District 13-5A opener.

Reese Singleton had three doubles to power the offensive attack for the Lady Scots (9-4, 0-1), who have scored at least nine runs in seven of their first 13 games this season. Lilli Reenan, Skylar Hammel, and Audrey Schedler also posted extra-base hits for HP.

The Lady Scots will look to bounce back this weekend with consecutive home games against Forney and Crandall prior to playing five of their next six on the road.