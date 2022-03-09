Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 28 – March 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO ENCHILADA!

Taco Tuesday doesn’t start this early. Before 4:12 a.m. March 1, an unwelcomed guest entered the El Fenix at Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Road “without permission.” Others had also done so a little before midnight.

28 Monday

Burglarized before 10:27 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

1 Tuesday

Before 8:20 a.m., a lout pointed a handgun at a man in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

Before 12:31 p.m., a prowler scavenged stuff from a construction site in the 5700 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Burglarized before 9:12 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Stolen before 9:38 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

2 Wednesday

Burglarized overnight before 9:21 a.m.: a business at Preston Forest Village.

At 2:24 p.m., officers went to a home in the 4400 block of Walnut Hill Lane to investigate a March 1 burglary that damaged the door of a man’s vehicle.

Stolen before 6:21 p.m. at Preston Center: a man’s vehicle.

Stolen before 7:06 p.m. at NorthPark Center: a man’s vehicle.

3 Thursday

Before 12:55 a.m., a burglar broke a window of a home in the 6800 block of Tulip Lane, stole stuff inside, and took a vehicle.

Before 5:17 p.m., a purse snatcher shoved a woman to the ground at NorthPark Center and fled with her handbag.

Officers found marijuana on a motorist stopped at 5:49 p.m. in the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Reported at 8:33 p.m.: a theft in the parking lot at NorthPark Center.

4 Friday

Burglarized before 7:15 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Del Norte Lane.

Burglarized before 11:54 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

5 Saturday

At 1:06 p.m., a woman found herself parked without a license plate at a home in the 6000 block of Waggoner Drive after a crook took it off her vehicle.

Arrested at 6:06 p.m.: a 56-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

Before 9:14 p.m., a prowler stole from a woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

6 Sunday

Stolen before 6:50 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Investigated at 8:48 p.m.: the theft of a man’s truck at a home in the 10600 block of Boedeker Street.

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People

