Rogers Healy Companies Launch RHA Land and Lake

When the city starts feeling claustrophobic, it’s no secret that many in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow head for their lake house or ranch land to unwind. Now another local real estate professional is ready to help would-be second-home buyers find that sweet spot.

Highland Park resident Rogers Healy, who is also owner and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies, is setting roots in a new neck of the woods, announcing his fifth company under the Rogers Healy brand and it focuses specifically on the beautiful properties outside the city with huge potential.

RHA Land and Lake is already off to a great start, Healy said, adding that he plans to expand his team — which is projected to have more than $50 million under contract by this spring — and territory.

Healy said he plans to utilize his team at Healy Global Real Estate and Relocation and RHA Commercial to provide buyers and sellers with all the tools needed to succeed in the deal.