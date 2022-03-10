Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out March 12-13

Ready to find your dream home? We recommend these open houses.

Saturday

6541 Stichter Ave, Dallas. Stunningly updated by the current designer-owner. Completely private, the idyllic backyard features vibrant color, lush plantings, a separate cabana with a kitchenette, and an expansive covered area with a fireplace. All dark woods are gone, replaced with refinished hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Windows were added for additional light in the kitchen and along the back wall of the family room to showcase the backyard. Fabulous floor plan with primary and guest suite down, two full suites, and completely updated media room. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2.7 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

5907 Meadowcrest Dr., Dallas. Charming home, lovingly maintained, under the canopy of mature trees on a beautiful street in popular Preston Royal neighborhood. Built-ins highlight living room, family room, kitchen, and breakfast room, with a gas fireplace warming family room. Other features include a tankless water heater, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters. Separate utility room and attached garage. Wonderful covered patio with ceiling fans and fountain overlooking large shaded back yard and pool on a nearly half-acre lot. Three bedrooms/ two baths. $849,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Sunday

5106 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Custom-built home by Veranda Home Builder and well-maintained. Primary suite with separate seating room attached, vaulted ceiling with built-in speakers, bath suite, and walk-in closet. Grand hall with a wide entrance, open living room with fireplace and kitchen with oversized refrigerator and freezer. Full-size laundry room and attached garage with electric fence gate entry. Private entry in front two bedrooms with entrance hall and shared bath. Front dining room connected with serving bar with wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinets. Exterior landscaping in front with front porch gas lantern. Entertaining side patio with outdoor gas fire pit. Three bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.6 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3456 Granada Ave., University Park. Located across from McCulloch Middle School, this beautiful single-family attached has three bedrooms upstairs each with its own en suite bathrooms. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished which details their rich color among the neutral color palette. The home offers large living spaces with vaulted ceilings, a temperature-controlled wine room, a six-foot-deep cocktail pool, multiple fireplaces, a spacious island kitchen with upscale appliances, a large pantry, 1,000-square-foot primary bedroom with a bonus room that makes a perfect nursery, study, or workout room. Don’t miss your opportunity to call this your new home. Walking distance to SMU and Snider Plaza. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.4 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Weekend Worthy

1204 Wyndham Hill Lane, Southlake. Stunning custom home in the exclusive gated community of Wyndham Hill at Monticello. This gorgeous home features updates throughout. The private primary suite with a sitting area features a beautiful fireplace and an updated bath with a modern tub and oversized shower. With five fireplaces and a game room with a balcony that is equipped with an ice maker, dishwasher, and refrigerator that opens up to a huge media room, this house is perfect for entertaining. The open concept kitchen with a commercial grade gas range and SubZero built-ins opens to a huge covered flagstone patio with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen. This resort-style pool and view of the pond make this home the perfect place to call yours. Six bedrooms/ five baths. $2.2 million.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International