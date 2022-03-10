Thursday, March 10, 2022

Highland Park will play its home opener on Thursday against Keller in the Scotland Yard Classic. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Scots Open Home Slate With Tournament

Todd Jorgenson

Local baseball fans will have their annual opportunity to see some of the top high school teams in the state at the Scotland Yard Classic beginning on Thursday.

Highland Park will play five games during the three-day, round-robin event. The Scots will host Keller (11 a.m. Thursday) — which will be their home opener — Allen (4 p.m. Thursday), Denton Guyer (11 a.m. Friday), Georgetown (12:30 p.m. Saturday), and Sachse (3 p.m. Saturday).

Tournament games also will be played at Prosper, Rockwall, and Southlake Carroll. Other teams competing include Flower Mound Marcus, Round Rock, Lovejoy, and Coppell.

HP will look to carry over momentum from a perfect 5-0 showing at a tournament last weekend in McKinney and Prosper. The Scots (5-2) allowed just seven runs over the five victories, including consecutive shutouts of Sachse and Sherman. They also defeated McKinney, Celina, and Richardson Pearce.

The Scotland Yard Classic will provide HP with its final tuneup prior to the District 13-5A opener on March 15 against Mesquite Poteet.

