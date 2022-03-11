7 March Madness Go-To Sports Bars

As the world opens back up post-COVID, sports fans prepare for a long-anticipated March Madness to be back on schedule this 2021-22 season. The madness kicks off Sunday, and college basketball lovers look for places to cheer on their favorite teams, support their alma mater, or share their busted brackets.

We’ve created this list of seven North Texas bars that are most popular for catching Cinderellas as they emerge and trophies lifted in this season’s tournaments.

Where will you head for your One Shining Moment?

Backyard Dallas

Backyard is the home of Texas Longhorn fans. It is jam-packed with 45 large TVs, two 16-foot LED screens, tons of seating and a state-of-the-art sound system. This pet-friendly bar is located in the heart of Deep Ellum, so it is recommended to use a ride-share app.

The Owners Box

Located inside the Omni Dallas Hotel, this upscale bar has state-of-the-art features and the latest technology including a 16-foot screen for viewing the game. If you are looking for private game watching with good vibes, this is your place.

The Nodding Donkey

This Uptown Dallas bar opens up completely onto the patio. It is a great sports atmosphere located near SMU with many large tables, and 17 big screens to accommodate big groups as well as small ones. It is a high-quality, yet, laid-back sports bar that will cater to all of your game day needs.



Stan’s Blue Note

Voted best bar and best place to watch a game by Advocate in 2021, the best days are game days at Stan’s Blue Note when you can score free food and happy hour prices on drinks. Plus, special events with 30 big screens and 50+ beers on tap. Offering daily drink specials, karaoke, trivia contests, and everything from shuffleboard to pool to darts to keep you well entertained during game breaks.



Frankie’s

Winning in four categories in 2021, Frankie’s is definitely a place to take your brackets and enter in their March Madness bracket contest for a $10 entry fee. With Dallas’ best wings and cocktail bar, according to the Dallas Observer, you are sure to have a good time while rooting for your team.



Henderson Tap House

Looking for authentic bar bites and a wide selection of craft beers while you enjoy the game, then look no further because Henderson Tap House is your bar. With a full-service bar, it is guaranteed you will find something to your liking, and there are plenty of TVs to watch March Madness as well. Whether you are an OU fan or not, the Tap House has an extra-large covered patio and a 7,000 square-foot ports bar to cater to fans of all teams.



Happiest Hour

Dallas’ largest patio bar and lounge features over 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor bliss, Happiest Hour is the gameday destination. It is set with ground games as well as board games throughout the inside and the rooftop patio. Not only will catch a great view of the game on one of the many TVs, but you will also get an impeccable view of Downtown Dallas on their rooftop deck.



Here’s a complete breakdown of the men’s and women’s 2022 March Madness tournament schedule.

NCAAM:

• Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, March 13 on CBS

• First Four: March 15-16

• First round: March 17-18

• Second round: March 19-20

• Sweet 16: March 24-25

• Elite Eight: March 26-27

• Final Four: April 2

• NCAA championship game: April 4

NCAAW:

• Four opening rounds: March 16-17.

• First and second round: March 18-21, at top-16 seeds.

• Regionals: March 25-28

• Final Four: April 1

• NCAA championship game: April 3

