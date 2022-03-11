Dallas Historical Society Celebrates Those Who Make The City Better

The Dallas Historical Society’s 39th Awards for Excellence Luncheon – Dallas History Makers celebrated people improving Dallas’ quality of life through innovation, guidance, and support.

The award winners were Gayle Halperin, arts leadership; Jonathan Norton, creative arts; Catherine LeBlanc, education; Agape Clinic, health sciences; Nancy McCoy, history; Alessandra Comini, humanities; Diane Bumpas, philanthropy; Rene Martinez, volunteer leadership; and Cece Cox, the Jubilee History Maker Award.

Veletta Lill, Mary Suhm, and Dr. Roy Washburn chaired the Nov. 18 event at the Fairmont Dallas ballroom, where executive director Karl Chiao gave a history of the Hall of State and announced the Texas Liberty Forever! Battle of the Alamo diorama. Visit dallashistory.org.