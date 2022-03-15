Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Shane Coen Lecture

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment, continues its popular Lecture Series with landscape architect Shane Coen on Thursday, March 31.

Coen, who is founding principal at Coen+Partners Landscape Architecture+Urbanism, will speak at the Angelika Film Center in Mockingbird Station at 7 p.m.

Coen has led his landscape architecture studio for more than 25 years. Grounded in an approach of contextual-driven design, Coen+Partners collaborates with the world’s leading and emerging global design architects, artists, and engineers to create site solutions that are rooted in place while embracing programmatic social and ecological goals with innovation and beauty.

The studio has built a distinguished body of award-winning work because of its leadership, creativity, and disciplined design approach. It has also received awards from the AIA, the ASLA, the GSA Design Excellence program, and recognition in The New York Times, Metropolis, Dwell, and Architectural Record.









In addition to his practice, Coen has taught studios at Harvard’s GSD, lectures extensively throughout the world, and was featured in a waterfront symposium organized by the Netherlands. Early in his career Shane was recognized with an Emerging Voices Award by the Architectural League and was the first-place recipient of the Landezine International Landscape Award. The studio’s body of work was recognized with a National Design Award from Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, bestowed in recognition of excellence, innovation, and enhancement of the quality of life.

Forum members may attend for free. General admission tickets will be available at the door, no reservations needed – $25 for adults, $5 for students. There will be a complimentary reception before the lecture in the lobby of the Angelika, beginning at 6:15 p.m.