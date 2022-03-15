Nancy Sharon Wood passed away on March 10, 2022, with her husband, Robert Blair Johnson, at her side. Nancy was born on February 12, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Stephen and Lucille Wood and raised in Middleville, Michigan. She was a graduate of Middleville High School and a cheerleader during her high school years. Nancy received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ambassador College in 1970. During her college education, she participated in an archeological dig on a sabbatical to the Middle East.

Upon graduation, Nancy began her professional career working for American Steamship Lines in the old Cotton Exchange Building. Nancy subsequently held management and professional positions with Touche Ross and Company, Saudi American Corporation, Dallas Nephrology and Associates, and Fresenius Medical Care, N.A. Throughout her professional life, Nancy and her husband lived in University Park.

Nancy was a consummate professional, enjoying people and her work her entire adult life until retirement in 2008 when she and her husband moved to Santa Fe, NM, and later to Fayetteville, AR. Her interests included pets, cooking, fashion, home renovation, and decorating. In addition, she was an avid gardener.

Nancy’s parents predeceased her. She is survived by a brother, Jack Allerding of McMinnville, OR; a sister, Jan Attinger, and a nephew Lee Attinger, both of Baton Rouge, LA; a niece Ellyse Woodard of Memphis, TN; and her husband Robert Johnson of Fayetteville, AR; and her beloved blue heeler, Indigo.

Services are planned for the immediate family at Memorial Funeral Home in Springdale, AR. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.